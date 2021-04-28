Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.15.

TF stock opened at C$9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a quick ratio of 85.32 and a current ratio of 86.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.63. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$7.39 and a 52-week high of C$9.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$748.23 million and a P/E ratio of 23.69.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.92%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

