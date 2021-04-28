Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the March 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tintri stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06. Tintri has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services.

