Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

TLOU opened at GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £18.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.45. Tlou Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

