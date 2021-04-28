Tokenlon Network Token Achieves Market Cap of $118.13 Million (LON)

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $5.16 or 0.00009442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokenlon Network Token has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market capitalization of $118.13 million and approximately $20.61 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenlon Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $459.55 or 0.00841709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00065676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00096222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,444.48 or 0.08140446 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Profile

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 110,126,897 coins and its circulating supply is 22,915,475 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official website is tokenlon.im/lon. The official message board for Tokenlon Network Token is medium.com/tokenlon. Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon.

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenlon Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenlon Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenlon Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenlon Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenlon Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.