Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE TR opened at $32.17 on Monday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.87 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 223,972 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 329,461 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,275 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 802,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 95,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

