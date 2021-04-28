Total (EPA:FP) Given a €42.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.27 ($52.09).

Shares of FP opened at €36.79 ($43.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.68. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

