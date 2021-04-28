Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 74,895 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Total by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Total by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 706,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after buying an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Total by 403.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,621,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at $18,126,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOT opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. Total Se has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

