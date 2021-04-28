Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 94 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,179,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.65.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $458.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

