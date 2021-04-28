Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Update

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TGASF stock remained flat at $$0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,590. Towngas China has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Towngas China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Towngas China Company Profile

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

