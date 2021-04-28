Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.51% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $190.50 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $99.04 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

