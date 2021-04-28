Traders Purchase High Volume of AppLovin Call Options (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,226 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 940% compared to the typical daily volume of 214 call options.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $71.51.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

