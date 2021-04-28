Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $702.97. 220,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,915,164. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $683.15 and its 200-day moving average is $651.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,396.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,153 shares of company stock valued at $62,230,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

