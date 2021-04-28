Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $619.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,820. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $385.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.84 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $556.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

