Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,827 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 70,893 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 5,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,014. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.