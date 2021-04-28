Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 253 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $227,405,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in PACCAR by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 313,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PACCAR by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,937,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.50. 7,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.