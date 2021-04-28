Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 171,674 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 1.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 110,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 190,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,032,000.

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 113,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,289. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $52.74.

