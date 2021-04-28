Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,279. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.68 and a 12 month high of $262.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

