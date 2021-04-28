Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Diageo by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Diageo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.28. 1,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,082. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $183.73. The company has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.48.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

