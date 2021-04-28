Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 105,640 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCIV traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. 107,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,250,715. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

About Churchill Capital Corp IV

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.