Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.43

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.43 and traded as high as C$23.20. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$23.12, with a volume of 146,635 shares.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.A)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

