Travala.com (AVA) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $5.21 or 0.00009468 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $259.62 million and $13.55 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00272123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.35 or 0.01028182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.97 or 0.00729220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.99 or 0.99584406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,869,003 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala.

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

