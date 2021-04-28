Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Shares Gap Up to $65.59

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.59, but opened at $68.00. Travel + Leisure shares last traded at $66.88, with a volume of 867 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

