TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 1,223.1% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNI opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.

