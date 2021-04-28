Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TVPKF stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

