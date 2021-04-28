Tribe (TRIBE) Market Capitalization Achieves $322.57 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $322.57 million and approximately $27.21 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002363 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.81 or 0.00871214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00065533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00096677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08191542 BTC.

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

