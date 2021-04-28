TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

TriNet Group stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,061.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $480,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

