Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CFO R Bryce Fowler Sells 24,593 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $90.79. 2,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,598. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 22.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

