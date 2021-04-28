Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,880. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Tronox has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

