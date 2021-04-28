Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.45

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 33300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 471,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 235,017 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $2,890,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

