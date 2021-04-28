TrueBlue Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,596 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 792% compared to the typical daily volume of 291 call options.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 617,005 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $9,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 484,927 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in TrueBlue by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 281,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

