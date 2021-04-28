Truist Begins Coverage on Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 119.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

XAIR stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $749,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

