Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 19,978 Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter worth $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

