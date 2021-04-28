Truist Financial Corp Buys New Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,131,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

MAXR stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.