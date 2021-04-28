Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 3,312 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,635,000 after purchasing an additional 293,486 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNS opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

CNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

