Truist Financial Corp Invests $259,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 666 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,071,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $676.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $698.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.35. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,641.58 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total value of $2,138,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 over the last ninety days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.14.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

