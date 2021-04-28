Truist Financial Corp Invests $264,000 in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COPX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $806,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $41.05.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

