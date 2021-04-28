Truist Financial Corp Makes New $249,000 Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $41,160,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,378,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,113,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $13,463,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $10,011,000.

Shares of NYSE:BFT opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

