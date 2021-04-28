Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 5,165 iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDRV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 68,937 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

