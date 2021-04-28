Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $14.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $11.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $19.84 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,400.05.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,307.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,232.20 and a 1-year high of $2,341.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,161.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,902.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.