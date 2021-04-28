Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $750.41 million, a PE ratio of 207.43 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.