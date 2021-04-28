Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

