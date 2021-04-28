Truist Securities Increases SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $625.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $575.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $515.64 and its 200-day moving average is $426.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $585.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total transaction of $2,472,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

