Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Stock analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COUR. UBS Group began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.64 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

