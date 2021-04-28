Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report $166.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.40 million. Trustmark reported sales of $177.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $659.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.50 million to $667.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $655.97 million, with estimates ranging from $643.10 million to $674.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. 186,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $21,168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 187,466 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4,203.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 134,166 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 316,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 131,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

