Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $35,861.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

