Tyman (LON:TYMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $423.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 423 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 422 ($5.51), with a volume of 257451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421 ($5.50).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £834.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 384.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 338.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

