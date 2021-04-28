U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 4,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,138,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLCA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

