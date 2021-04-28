Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 109.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

