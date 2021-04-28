Ubiq (UBQ) Price Reaches $0.52 on Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $22.31 million and approximately $62,209.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,860.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.64 or 0.04975582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.08 or 0.00464953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $888.90 or 0.01620295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.09 or 0.00778502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.98 or 0.00523116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $234.18 or 0.00426863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.