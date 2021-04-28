UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 20,200 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 273.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at $357,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at $524,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 174,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $55,820.00. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $557.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

